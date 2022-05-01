A man has been charged after shots were allegedly fired following a dispute with a neighbour in the Upper Hunter region.
NSW Police said at about 7.30pm on Friday, April 29, police were called to a rural property home on Durridgerie Road at Turill, about 125km west of Scone, following reports of a shooting.
Advertisement
Police were told two men who were known to each other, and the occupants of neighbouring properties, were involved in an argument.
One of the men then allegedly produced and discharged a firearm while the other ran into nearby bushland. Police said the 42-year-old man was not physically injured.
"Officers attached to Hunter Valley and Orana-Mid Western Police Districts responded and a Nissan Navara was stopped on Durridgerie Road," Police said.
"The driver, a 56-year-old man, was arrested and taken to Mudgee Police Station.
"He was charged with fire firearm manner likely injure persons/property, possess unauthorised firearm, contravene prohibition/restriction in AVO (Personal), possess prohibited drug, and possess prohibited lant."
The man was refused bail and appeared before Dubbo Local Court on Saturday, April 30.
Police said investigations into the incident are continuing.
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.