School students from across the Upper Hunter have participated in a three-day science and engineering challenge at the Muswellbrook Indoor Sports Centre.
The University of Newcastle's (UoN) Science and Engineering Challenge, held from Wednesday, April 27, to Friday, April 29, saw up to 250 students participate in eight primary or high school teams to collaborate and solve real-world challenges.
The challenge activities included constructing an earthquake resilient tower, building hovercrafts, or sending encrypted messages with light.
UoN science and engineering challenge team leader Pete Newman said the event was about having fun and exposing school kids to a wide variety of careers available in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields.
"They're making a Mars rover or they're constructing a bridge or sending secret codes through perspex tubes," Mr Newman said.
"(The activities are) just something they can't easily do at school and certainly not at this scale, and while the competitive aspect is not the main focus of what we do it does add a bit of pizzazz to the whole event."
Launched in 2000, the not-for-profit Science and Engineering Challenge is held in every Australian state and territory with the aim of "stimulating interest in STEM fields by exploring scientific concepts with practical problem solving".
David Bennett, the general manager of Yancoal Mount Thorley Warkworth's, one of the event's sponsors, said the organisation was proud to continue its support of the challenge.
"We recognise the positive impact the challenge has on local students and are proud to be a part of it year-on-year," Mr Bennett said.
"A strong STEM education is critical to working in mining and this program helps educate and drive the next generation of mining innovators into our industry.
"The challenge always offers a fantastic program for local aspiring science and engineering students in our community."
The event was also supported by the Rotary Club of Muswellbrook and a UoN spokesperson said the Rotary Club "have been integral to the success" of the challenge as the main body responsible for its organisation.
"The partnership between Rotary, Yancoal Australia and the University of Newcastle has been the key to the longevity of the event in the Upper Hunter," UoN said in a statement.
"After a difficult couple of years due to the pandemic, the Science and Engineering Challenge has bounced back strong and are proud to announce they have seen over 400,000 students nationally since its inception."
