Upper Hunter residents are being encouraged to keep a look out for 'Joe Rider' as part of a motorcycle safety campaign.
Upper Hunter Shire Council said residents who spot 'Joe Rider' between Monday, May 2, and Friday, May 6, could win prizes and help keep motorcyclists safe.
Local motorcycle riders will be out on roads across the Upper Hunter wearing bright yellow 'Joe Rider' vests.
Upper Hunter Mayor Maurice Collison said the 'Joe Rider', which is being run for the second time in the Hunter region, was about encouraging drivers to 'look out' for motorcyclists.
"Motorcycle riders are more exposed than other vehicles. If they are involved in a crash they risk serious injury or death," Mr Collison said.
"Motorcycles are more exposed than other vehicles on our roads and are easily over looked by other road users... particularly at roundabouts and intersections.
"The intention is to reduce the incidence of SMIDSY ("Sorry Mate I Didn't See You) that many riders have experienced."
Residents will have the opportunity to spot 'Joe' in Singleton, Muswellbrook, Upper Hunter, MidCoast and Cessnock council areas.
The council said once drivers have pulled over to a safe spot after spotting 'Joe', they can register the sighting on the Upper Hunter Shire Council's website for a chance to win daily $50 vouchers and a grand prize of $250 at the end of the week.
Mr Collison said he encouraged all drivers in the Upper Hunter to take part in the campaign and keep an eye out for 'Joe'.
"I encourage all Upper Hunter drivers and visitors to our area to check your blindspots, your mirrors, be cautious at intersections...and help motorcyclists Ride to Live," Mr Collison said.
For more information visit www.upperhunter.nsw.gov.au.
