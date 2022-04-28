Muswellbrook teen arrested and charged with 25 property offences

Hunter Valley News
Muswellbrook teenager charged with 25 property-related offences in the Hunter region

Updated April 29 2022 - 12:17am, first published April 28 2022 - 10:50pm
A 14-year-old Muswellbrook boy will face court on Friday, April 29, after being arrested and charged with 25 property-related offences in the Hunter region.

