Muswellbrook teen arrested and charged with 25 property offences

A 14-year-old Muswellbrook boy will face court on Friday, April 29, after being arrested and charged with 25 property-related offences in the Hunter region.
NSW Police said on Thursday, April 28, officers attached to Operation Mongoose attended a home in Muswellbrook to speak with the boy following extensive inquiries into a number of break-ins and stolen cars.
Advertisement
The boy was arrested and taken to Muswellbrook Police Station where he was later charged.
NSW Police said the boy was refused bail and will appear before a children's court on Friday.
NSW Police said the Oxley and Hunter Valley Police Districts have been investigating a spate of break-ins and stolen motor vehicles across the two police districts since January 2022 as part of Operation Mongoose.
Operation Mongoose was established in April 2022, consisting of police officers from the Detectives, Proactive Crime and Crime Prevention Unit within the Oxley Police District, the Western Region Enforcement Squad, the Traffic and Highway Command, the Youth Command and the Dog Unit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.