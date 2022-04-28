Transport for NSW (TfNSW) is advising motorists of changed traffic conditions on the New England Highway at McDougalls Hill, north of Singleton, from Monday, May 2.
From Monday, temporary single lane closures will be in place for southbound motorists to facilitate safe access to the site as work is undertaken to carry out field investigations
Advertisement
TfNSW said the investigations will include geotechnical sampling and seismic testing, with work to be carried out from 8am to 4pm on weekdays.
TfNSW said the investigations will be completed in four weeks, weather permitting.
As part of the changed conditions, TfNSW said traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40 km/h will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.
"Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control," a spokesperson for TfNSW said.
"Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time."
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.