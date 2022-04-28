President and life-long player Alex Robinson is confident The Waratahs will be back despite being unable to field a men's team for the first time in the club's proud and esteemed 80-year history.
The Tahs made the gut-wrenching decision earlier this month to withdraw from the divisional competition due to a lack of players.
In a further blow to the competition, Muswellbrook have also pulled the pin after forfeiting round one.
The Tahs and the Heelers, along with Easts, have spearheaded the second-tier Hunter rugby competition for the past four years.
Singleton Army, who didn't enter a team this season, may take up one of the places in the competition which has been reduced to seven teams.
The Waratahs have produced legends Cyril Burke and John Hipwell and boast the most Wallabies and NSW players of any club in the region.
They won the last of their 13 Premier Rugby titles in 2013. Unable to field three teams in 2018 - a requirement for Premier Rugby - they dropped to Divisional Rugby.
They had 25 players last season, which was cut short by COVID, and Todd McDean was locked in as coach.
"It was a difficult decision. The Waratahs have fielded a senior men's team for 80 years," Robson said. "Over the course of February and March, we had a lot of guys pull the pin due to other priorities with family and work. We did explore other avenues including forming a partnership with another club. Nothing came to fruition. At the same time, the remaining guys re-evaluated their own positions."
The Waratahs still have a women's side, which opened their campaign with a 155-0 drubbing of Medowie, and two junior teams.
Robson said a lack of juniors filtering into grade, combined with COVID and a reduction in senior rugby participation across the board were major factors.
Waratahs were once of the strongest junior clubs.
"From 2012 to 2017, we didn't have any junior teams," Robson said. "Chris Grieve has been working hard since 2017 to correct that. We have stand alone teams in under-8 and 10s and have been fielding a number of merged teams and our Tiny Tahs program is going well."
Robson said plans were afoot to revive the men's team for next season.
"There is a bunch of guys at the tail end of their playing career who are still heavily involved with the club, which is encouraging," he said.
"We will look at how we can get guys engaged again, whether it is in divisional rugby or social fours.
"We need to start that process now and build some momentum over a few months."
Hunter Rugby Union president Glenn Turner was hopeful that The Waratahs and Muswellbrook would rebuild.
"The home environment and work environment has changed and made it difficult for people to commit. All sports are battling that front," Turner said.
"There is no doubt clubs lost momentum due to COVID.
"What the NHRU can do is try and find a competition that suits the availability of players.
"We have seven teams playing fourth grade this year, which is on a Friday night, with all games at the same venue. It is far more social."
Turner said Hunter junior numbers were up significantly and pointed to the 3500 crowd that attended the premier game between Merewether and Wanderers on Anzac Day.
"Clubs that are strong are investing in facilities," he said. "Wanderers and Merewether have invested in facilities, Hamilton are now investing in Passmore Oval. Maitland have bought their own ground.
"In business, capital expenditure shapes the direction of your business.
"In rugby, the investment has to be in juniors and infrastructure. Infrastructure includes things like women's change room facilities. Infrastructure allows you to trade make some coin. And you have to have ground that drain well and you can play on."
