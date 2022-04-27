Hunter Valley News
Energy Minister Angus Taylor to unveil 'Hunter Super Hydrogen Hub' - Funding for Port of Newcastle and Origin Energy hubs.

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated April 28 2022 - 12:02am, first published April 27 2022 - 11:58pm
HYDROGEN: Hunter $182m 'super hydrogen hub' unveiled

Almost 2500 jobs will be created as part of a $182 million clean 'Hunter Super Hydrogen Hub' to be unveiled today.

Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

