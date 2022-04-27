Almost 2500 jobs will be created as part of a $182 million clean 'Hunter Super Hydrogen Hub' to be unveiled today.
Federal Energy Minister Angus Taylor will announce $41 million for the Port of Newcastle's Hydrogen Hub, which has a total project value of $163 million.
Advertisement
Another $41 million has been allocated to Origin Energy Future Fuels Pty Ltd's Hunter Valley H2 Hub implementation project, which has a total project value of over $200 million.
The hubs' funding is complemented by the $100 million committed in the last month's federal budget to support pre-final investment decision activities and early works to make the Port of Newcastle's infrastructure 'hydrogen ready'. The government estimates the hub projects will create more than 2300 jobs when operational, with more local construction jobs possible through the port upgrades.
The Port of Newcastle hydrogen hub project partners include Aurizon Operations Ltd, Idemitsu Renewable Developments Australia, Infrabuild, Jemena Gas Networks, Keolis Downer Hunter, Lake Macquarie City Council, Macquarie Agricultural Funds Management and Macquarie Corporate Holdings.
"Both of these hub projects are backed by significant private sector funding and have strong industry partners here and overseas," Mr Taylor told the Newcastle Herald.
"These multimillion-dollar commitments show the faith both industry and government have in the Hunter. With existing supply chains to key consuming countries, such as Japan, and high future local hydrogen demand for uses such as electricity generation, gas blending and transport, the Hunter is a highly competitive location for a clean hydrogen hub."
The government estimates national clean hydrogen exports could directly support 16,000 jobs by 2050, plus an additional 13,000 jobs in renewable energy infrastructure construction. Clean hydrogen production for both export and domestic use could generate more than $50 billion in additional GDP by 2050.
Prime Minister Scott Morrision said the government's plan would unlock jobs for generations to come.
"Australia will be a world-leader in hydrogen development and exports, and the Hunter region is critical to realising our nation's potential. The Hunter has been an essential part of Australia's energy security for decades, and our investment today locks in the Hunter's clean energy future," he said.
"The Coalition's economic plan is securing new opportunities for the local, highly skilled workforce in the Hunter, creating a strong economy and stronger future.
"Ensuring affordable and reliable energy, while meeting our emissions reductions targets, is key to the Coalition's national economic plan."
Nationals' Candidate for Hunter James Thomson said the hydrogen hubs would ensure the Hunter kept moving forward.
"These important local projects will lay the economic foundations for the Hunter to thrive well into the future. They provide more opportunities for our kids and grand kids to land their dream job and stay in the Hunter."
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.