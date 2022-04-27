Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News
Comment

Ungooroo Aboriginal Corporation to provide hearing and audiology services in Singleton and Muswellbrook

By Leigh Buckland - Ungooroo Aboriginal Corporation
Updated May 3 2022 - 1:14am, first published April 27 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Serious ear and hearing problems affect one in three Aboriginal children in Australia and if left untreated, ear problems can cause permanent ear damage and may also affect a child's speech and language development.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.