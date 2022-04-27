Serious ear and hearing problems affect one in three Aboriginal children in Australia and if left untreated, ear problems can cause permanent ear damage and may also affect a child's speech and language development.
Ungooroo is working with Hearing Australia to provide hearing and audiology screening services in Singleton and Muswellbrook for preschool children though the Hearing Assessment Program - Early Years (HAPEE) and will be expanding screening services to include older school age children.
Ungooroo Chief Executive Officer, Taasha Layer, said it's important for parents and carers to get their kids and bubs ears checked early and regularly to prevent hearing loss.
Advertisement
"For many Aboriginal children, ear and hearing problems can start in the early years before they turn two which is a critical time when they are learning to listen, yarn and communicate," Ms Layer said.
"Often bubs can develop problems with infected ears soon after birth and they may not show any signs of infection so it's difficult for parents and carers to see if there is something wrong.
"If they don't get help, ear infections can stop them from hearing properly."
Hearing Australia's HAPEE program offers free hearing checks to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children and babies aged 0-6 who don't go to school fulltime.
The tests are free, simple and easy to do and can pick up ear troubles which can be treated and fixed if identified early.
Ms Layer said untreated ear problems can have long term effects on children's speech and social development.
"The good news is that ear troubles can be treated and fixed if your kids' ears are checked early and regularly," Ms Layer said.
"Good hearing helps kids learn and listen and to do well at school and get jobs when they are older.
"These skills and important to help kids feel connected to family, friends and community and to learn and understand culture."
Ungooroo's audiologist Matthew Tanti is now available for appointments in Singleton and Muswellbrook.
Mr Tanti is in Singleton fortnightly on Wednesdays and in the Muswellbrook Outreach Clinic on the last Thursday of the month.
Appointments can be made by calling Ungooroo on 6571 5111.
This article was produced by Ungooroo Aboriginal Corporation for The Singleton Argus and Hunter Valley News.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.