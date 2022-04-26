Residents in the Upper Hunter village of Camberwell are claiming an historic victory following a two-decade battle to stop an open-cut coal mine from wiping out their community.
Ashton Coal, a subsidiary of the Chinese-owned mining company Yancoal, had been pursuing the contentious South East Open Cut project since the late 1990s.
The $83 million project, 14 kilometres north-west of Singleton, would have produced about 2.4 million tonnes of thermal coal per annum and employed about 160 people.
The project's planning approval, which was granted in 2015 and extended in 2018, expired on April 17, meaning the project no longer has a valid approval.
Crucial to the community's victory was the defiance of local farmer and land holder Wendy Bowman.
Yancoal was left with few options after the 2015 NSW Court of Appeal - which granted the initial planning approval - also upheld an earlier decision that the mine could proceed only on condition that Ms Bowman, 88, sold Yancoal her land.
Ms Bowman updated her will in 2018 to ensure her home could not be sold to Yancoal in the event of her death.
"I feel it's all been worthwhile," Ms Bowman said. "The reason I was so determined was I wanted to protect our lovely village Camberwell and the water in Glennies Creek.
"I opposed the mine expansion right from the beginning because the village and the water were so important. I was thinking of everyone downstream who completely relies on that water. It was just so stupid - the whole project.
"It is a tremendous relief for everybody. I'm happy because the fact is nobody will be affected by this project now and everything can go on normally. So many people have worked to help stop it. It's marvellous to think we've stuck to it for so long and got there in the end."
A Department of Planning spokesperson confirmed that the existing approval lapsed on April 17, 2022.
Ashton is presently seeking approval to extend the life of its adjoining Ravensworth underground coal mine by 11 years.
"This is a practical and efficient proposal, given proximity to a resource that already has approval to be mined, as well as the availability of existing equipment and infrastructure," a spokesman said.
"Yancoal views this as efficient use of the state's resources and ensures continued employment and economic benefits for the local and regional community.
"In 2021, the Ashton Underground Mine generated a total contribution of around $364 million to state and regional economies. Ashton employs a workforce of 327 (including contractors), and directly engages 468 supplier and service businesses.
"This activity indirectly supports a further 1599 jobs that generate wages and salaries of $115 million. Through this extension project, Ashton will be able to continue making a positive contribution."
The Camberwell community was represented by the Environmental Defenders Office in a number of court battles against the proposed mine over more than a decade, including the pivotal 2015 Court of Appeal case.
EDO director of legal strategy Elaine Johnson said the expiration of Yancoal's approval was a huge win for the community and the Plains Clans of the Wonnarua People.
"This is a significant moment for Camberwell, which is now finally safe from destruction at the hands of multinational Yancoal," she said. "The Ashton South East Open Cut coal mine extension would have devastated local farmland, a culturally significant landscape, and impacted the precious water resources of the Hunter Valley. That has now been averted thanks to decades of work by the local community.
"The bravery of locals like Wendy Bowman, Deidre Olofsson, the Plains Clans of the Wonnarua People, and the Hunter Environment Lobby in opposing the mine, both in and out of the courts, has been instrumental in fending off this mine and safeguarding their land, culture and water for future generations. This win shows that regional and Indigenous Australians can stand up against even the biggest mining companies with the deepest pockets and emerge victorious with their land, water and communities intact."
Lock the Gate Alliance spokesperson Nic Clyde said the victory was testament to the unwavering determination of the Camberwell community. But he said the fight had taken its toll on the community.
"Yancoal has been able to decimate the Camberwell community, with many residents having moved on, for the sake of a coal mine that was never built."
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
