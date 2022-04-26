April 30-May 1: Doyle Street vicinity. Time: 9am-4pm Saturday, 9am-1pm Sunday.
To celebrate 200 years of settlement in Jerrys Plains there will be markets, vintage displays and activities on the grounds of the St James Church, police station, school and the hall, as well as tours around United Wambo JV's open cut mine and the Coolmore and Godolphin horse studs. There will be a hoedown in the community hall on Saturday from 7pm. Tickets, $25, from 0447 640 294.
April 30: Singleton Showgrounds, 32 Bathurst Street, Singleton. Cost: $20 for adults
Giddy up for the 2022 Complete Parts Singleton Rodeo on Saturday, April 30 starting from 10:30am. Hosted by the Northern Agricultural Association, tickets for the 2022 Singleton Rodeo are available via huntervalleytickets.com.au. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for pensioners and children aged 5-16 and free for children under 5.
May 1: Stuart McTaggart Park, Broke.
A community market held on the first Sunday of the month at Stewart McTaggart Park in the village of Broke, west of Singleton, offering a range of local handcrafted stalls. Free
April 29-May 1: Broke
After a two year hiatus, the much loved weekend festival A Little Bit of Italy in Broke is back for its 16th rendition from Friday, April 29 to Sunday, May 1 with a variety of dining and paint and sip classes available. It's a welcome time to return to the best kept secret corner of the Hunter Valley with its wide-open spaces and fresh country air for food and wine lovers. Event tickets at brokefordwich.com.au/a-little-bit-of-italy/
May 5-15: Scone, Lake Glenbawn, Merriwa.
The festival is back for its 41st anniversary with another jammed-packed program. There will be School Horse Sports, Australian Tentpegging Championships, Scone Horse Festival Parade, Scone Polo Competitions, Scone High School Sports Trivia Night, Yarns Night, Scone Cup Carnival and picnic by the lake and fireworks. Program at: sconehorsefestival.com.au/program.
May 7: White Park, Scone. Time: 8am-11.30pm. Cost: $10 child, $20 adult, $50 family (2A, 3C).
Cowboys and cowgirls from all over Australia compete on prime rodeo stock. Also features market stalls, side shows, food stalls and live band. Tickets: facebook.com/sconecharityrodeo.
