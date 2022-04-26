Anzac Day services have returned in full across Australia for the first time since the beginning of the COVID pandemic as communities across the Upper Hunter gathered to commemorate Anzac Day in 2022.
In the Upper Hunter LGA, dawn services and marches took place in Aberdeen, Merriwa, Murrurundi and Scone, with marches also taking place in the communities of Gundy and Cassilis.
In the Muswellbrook LGA, dawn services and marches took place in Muswellbrook and Denman, with community marches taking place along Bridge Street and Ogilvie Street respectively.
Services in Singleton received a large turnout at Burdekin Park, with a dawn service commencing at 5:30am followed by a march along Hunter Street and a second service at 11am.
The Deputy Prime Minister, Barnaby Joyce, attended the 11am service alongside other guests including Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell and Singleton Mayor Sue Moore.
Lieutenant Colonel Richard Thapthimthong, the commanding officer of the Australian Army School of Infantry at the Lone Pine Barracks near Singleton, addressed the service and said Anzac Day was a day where Australians stop and reflect on the bravery displayed by the original Anzac soldiers.
"It's a day where we acknowledge and are thankful for the incredible tradition that would follow these brave Australians through many other conflicts and those modern day Anzacs that continue to serve today," Lt Col Thapthimthong said.
"Today is about them, the Anzacs past and present, and their service, their sacrifice and their ongoing commitment to our great nation."
Lt Col Thapthimthong said the meaning of Anzac Day to Australians was best represented by the monuments and memorials which can be found in cities and towns across the country.
"This single monument here at Burdekin Park in Singleton is just like the one in the hometown that I grew up in in Queensland," he said.
"In fact, you'd be hard pressed to find a town that doesn't have some sort of remembrance to the fallen from that town right smack bang in the middle of it.
"These monuments, big and small, they represent a connection that the Anzac spirit has with the community because the Anzac spirit is of the community. The original Anzacs answered the nation's call from small towns across the country and fought as one under the rising sun in the name of Australia."
Ahead of the 50th anniversary of the School of Infantry in 2023, Lt Col Thapthimthong said throughout Australia's history, Singleton had done more than its fair share to support the Anzac legend through many generations with 25 per cent of the army having completed their initial training in the Upper Hunter.
"Next year at Lone Pine Barracks, we celebrate 50 years of the School of Infantry being in Singleton," he said.
"That's 50 years of the Singleton community supporting the soldiers and officers as they learned their trade within the infantry and that's 50 years of Singleton opening her arms and being the temporary home for all those soldiers all around Australia, missing their homes, missing their families and missing their own communities.
"Now thousands and thousands of soldiers across Australia and around the world have a connection with Singleton, with the Singleton community, a connection that will endure over time and as part of the Anzac spirit."
Lt Col Thapthimthong called on all Australians, wherever they marked Anzac Day, to raise a glass in honour of the original Anzacs who landed at Gallipoli 107 years ago.
"Raise a glass today for the original Anzacs, to those that were lost in war in the name of Australia, to those that have returned from war and to those that have been to war and have left a piece of themselves behind," he said.
"Raise a glass for the families of the Anzacs and the communities that they hail from and for their loved ones and those families that also bear the weight of war and still hurt to this day.
"And finally, raise a glass for us, for Australia and the community of Singleton with its connection to the Anzac spirit which continues to grow each day."
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
