NSW Police have announced a strike force has been established to investigate the aggravated sexual assault of a woman by two masked men in the Upper Hunter region last Thursday, April 21.
Police said a 32-year-old woman was confronted by two men at a home on Buchan Avenue in Singleton shortly after midnight.
Police said the men, who had their faces concealed, threatened the woman with a knife and assaulted her, causing her to lose consciousness, before sexually assaulting her. The woman was later taken to John Hunter Hospital for treatment.
After the pair fled the scene, emergency services were contacted and officers from the Hunter Valley Police District attended, established a crime scene and commenced an investigation.
Police said Strike Force Currikee has been established by detectives from the State Crime Command's Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad, and Hunter Valley Police District, as inquiries into the incident continue.
"Detectives are appealing for anyone with information, or who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area during that evening or in the days prior, to come forward," NSW Police said in a statement.
The men were both wearing dark clothing and had their faces concealed; however, one man has been described as being of large build and the other as being of thin build.
Police said the Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad is comprised of detectives who are specially trained to investigate matters against children and adults, including sexual assault, serious physical abuse, and extreme cases of neglect.
Anyone with concerns about suspected child abuse or exploitation should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
Police said information provided will be treated in the strictest of confidence and advised people not report crime information via the police force's Facebook and Twitter pages.
