NSW Police establish Strike Force Currikee to investigate sexual assault of a woman in Singleton

Updated April 26 2022 - 8:23am, first published 2:12am
STRIKE FORCE: A NSW Police officer walking towards a police vehicle. Picture: File photo

NSW Police have announced a strike force has been established to investigate the aggravated sexual assault of a woman by two masked men in the Upper Hunter region last Thursday, April 21.

