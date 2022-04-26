NSW wins second PBR Origin event in Tamworth

A strong sequence of high scoring rides briefly saw Team Queensland surge to a 96-point lead before Will Purcell of Albury scored an 86-point ride to bring NSW back into contention before seven-time PBR World Finals qualifier Lachlan Richardson from Gresford delivered the go-ahead score for the Blues. The competition remained close in the second round but completed rides by Chris Wilson (Parkville), Richardson and an event-best from Singleton's Heffernan helped the Blues to a total score of 748.5 ahead of the Maroons on 646.

