NSW wins second PBR Origin event in Tamworth

Team New South Wales has edged out Queensland in the second Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Australia Origin Series event in Tamworth on Saturday, April 23.
NSW won the event by one ride at the sold-out AELEC Arena, and the competition between the two states was tightly contested from the outset with Queensland captain Aaron Kleier and NSW captain, Singleton's Cody Heffernan, both converting in the opening two outs.
A strong sequence of high scoring rides briefly saw Team Queensland surge to a 96-point lead before Will Purcell of Albury scored an 86-point ride to bring NSW back into contention before seven-time PBR World Finals qualifier Lachlan Richardson from Gresford delivered the go-ahead score for the Blues. The competition remained close in the second round but completed rides by Chris Wilson (Parkville), Richardson and an event-best from Singleton's Heffernan helped the Blues to a total score of 748.5 ahead of the Maroons on 646.
The win by NSW means the Origin Series will go down to the wire in the decider in Brisbane, after Queensland won the Origin I event in Newcastle on March 26, while Heffernan leads the individual rider standings so far in 2022.
The PBR Australia Origin III decider will be held at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre from 7pm on Saturday, May 21.
