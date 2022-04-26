Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News
What's on

What's on: Your guide to events in the Upper Hunter

Updated April 26 2022 - 8:42am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SADDLE UP: The Scone Horse Festival is back May 5-15.

Jerrys Plains bicentenary

April 30-May 1: Doyle Street vicinity. Time: 9am-4pm Saturday, 9am-1pm Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.