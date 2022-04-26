After a two year hiatus, the much loved weekend festival A Little Bit of Italy in Broke is back for its 16th rendition from Friday, April 29 to Sunday, May 1 with a variety of dining and paint and sip classes available. It's a welcome time to return to the best kept secret corner of the Hunter Valley with its wide-open spaces and fresh country air for food and wine lovers. Event tickets at brokefordwich.com.au/a-little-bit-of-italy/

