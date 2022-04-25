Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News

Scone's Oliver Schumaker wins triathlon bronze at 2022 NSW Academy Games in Wagga Wagga

MP
By Mathew Perry
Updated April 25 2022 - 10:31pm, first published 10:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RACE: Scone triathlete Oliver Schumaker (left) during the 2022 NSW Academy Games triathlon in Wagga Wagga. Picture: Supplied

Scone triathlete Oliver Schumaker scored a bronze medal at the NSW Academy Games in Wagga Wagga.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MP

Mathew Perry

Journalist

Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.