Scone triathlete Oliver Schumaker scored a bronze medal at the NSW Academy Games in Wagga Wagga.
Participating in the games as part of the Hunter Academy triathlon squad, Schumaker secured a spot in the A Final after a strong performance in the heats of the competition, which took place over the weekend of Friday, April 8 to Sunday, April 10.
On a windy day at Lake Albert, Schumaker exited the water after the swim leg in third place and had a smooth transition onto his bike.
The bike leg was short and fast paced with Schumaker riding in a group of five that came in together, with another fast transition seeing Schumaker enter the final running leg fourth place, later managing to pass a tiring runner and finish in third place in the junior male category.
Scone Triathlon Club's Nicky Western said 2022 was Schumaker's first season in the squad and the event was a great learning experience for him, with the event modeled on the Olympic mixed team relay format.
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
