Communities across the Upper Hunter pause to mark Anzac Day 2022

By Mathew Perry
Updated April 26 2022 - 8:26am, first published April 25 2022 - 6:04am
ANZAC DAY: Veterans march in Muswellbrook on Anzac Day on Monday, April 25 2022. Picture: Mathew Perry

Anzac Day services have returned in full across Australia for the first time since the beginning of the COVID pandemic as communities across the Upper Hunter gathered to commemorate Anzac Day in 2022.

