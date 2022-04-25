The Hunter Valley Rural Crime Prevention Team is seeking the public's assistance to locate a car and tools stolen from a Merriwa property last week.
Police said about 4.45am on Thursday, April 21 unknown persons entered remote farmland on Coulson's Creek Road, Merriwa and stole a white 1990 model Toyota Landcruiser utility, a Stihl chainsaw, a Makita cordless drill and a Makita cordless angle grinder.
"The offenders also attempted to enter a number of other farm vehicles," police said.
At the time of being stolen, the Landcruiser had a large black bull bar attached to the front and a spray rig attached to the tray.
The farm ute is unregistered but was displaying NSW registration plates ZGP-922.
It is believed the vehicle travelled south after leaving the property, heading towards the Merriwa township.
Anyone with information about this incident, has seen the pictured vehicle or anyone acting suspiciously in the area is urged to contact the Hunter Valley Rural Crime Prevention Team at Muswellbrook Police Station on (02) 6542 6999 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
