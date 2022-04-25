Hunter Valley News
Home/News/Court and Crime

Information sought after farm car and tools stolen from Merriwa property

Updated April 25 2022 - 4:55am, first published 4:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Photo shows the white 1990 model Toyota Landcruiser stolen from a Coulson's Creek Road, Merriwa property on April 21. Picture: NSW Police

The Hunter Valley Rural Crime Prevention Team is seeking the public's assistance to locate a car and tools stolen from a Merriwa property last week.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.