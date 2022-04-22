Hunter Valley News
Federal election 2022: Labor's Dan Repacholi draws above Nationals rival James Thomson in Hunter ballot draw

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
April 22 2022 - 10:00am
ON YOUR MARK: Independent Stuart Bonds and Labor's Dan Repacholi shake hands after the Hunter ballot draw at East Maitland Library on Friday. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

Labor's Dan Repacholi has drawn above his Nationals rival on the ballot for the hotly contested seat of Hunter.

