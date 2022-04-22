Community members are invited to take part in free mental health first aid courses to be held in Cassilis, Merriwa, Murrurundi and Scone during May.
Participants will learn about the signs and symptoms of common and disabling mental health problems, how to provide initial help, where and how to get professional help, what sort of help has been shown by research to be effective, and how to provide first aid in a crisis situation.
Mental health is an important issues within all communities so it's great to see this course made available and free to the community.
This is a great opportunity so if you're interested, RSVP today.
For further details and information on how to RSVP visit upperhunter.nsw.gov.au.
Works have commenced to repair Allan Bridge.
The heritage-listed bridge is one of two known Trussed Cable Suspension bridges in NSW capable of carrying road traffic.
The bridge is expected to reopen in May, subject to weather.
The new bridge will have a four-tonne limit.
With May just around the corner, it's almost time for the annual Scone Horse Festival.
As always, there will be many great events for the whole community to enjoy including the Scone Charity Rodeo, the Horse Festival Parade, Scone Cup Carnival and much more.
This year's theme is 'Back in the saddle'.
I'm looking forward to seeing all the great floats at the parade and the shop front displays local businesses put together during the festival.
For more information about the Scone Horse Festival events, visit sconehorsefestival.com.au.
I remind residents that council is hosting a set of three meetings to consult with the communities of Wingen, Blandford and Parkvillle about rural water supply.
Details of the village reticulation consultation meetings are as below:
Residents are invited to share their feedback on bringing a rural water supply to parts of the villages by complete an online feedback form at: www.surveymonkey.com/r/Z7W8NVJ
Alternately, hard copy forms can be requested in person at any Council office, or by calling Council on (02) 6540 1100.
Maurice Collison, Mayor
