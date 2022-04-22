Hunter Valley News
Home/Comment/Opinion

A message from the Upper Hunter's Mayor: Scone Horse Festival just around the corner

By Maurice Collison
Updated April 26 2022 - 12:52am, first published April 22 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NOTE IT DOWN: With May just around the corner, it's almost time for the annual Scone Horse Festival.

Community members are invited to take part in free mental health first aid courses to be held in Cassilis, Merriwa, Murrurundi and Scone during May.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Opinion
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.