A fee-free pilot program at TAFE Singleton is giving Upper Hunter residents the opportunity to develop the skills to enter the region's hospitality industry.
The program has been developed as a partnership between TAFE NSW and Singleton Diggers Club to deliver the NSW government-funded skills program to local jobseekers.
Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell said students taking part in the program have gained practical skills in bar operation, coffee making and the responsible service of alcohol while completing work experience at the Diggers Club.
"More than 80 per cent of participants (in the program) are now employed in local hospitality businesses, creating a roster of job-ready workers to fill critical staff shortages which will help employers to keep doors open to customers," Mr Layzell said.
NSW Minister for Skills and Training, Alister Henskens, said the program would enable more training and employment options to be rolled out elsewhere in the Hunter region and in other regional communities across NSW.
"There has never been a better time to study at TAFE and these programs play an important role in helping job seekers gain practical skills and build employer connections to jumpstart a career in the hospitality sector," Mr Henskens said.
Lisa Rudd, a recent participant in the program, said she had secured a job at the Singleton Diggers Club thanks to the skills she had been able to develop during the course.
"I was looking for a short and sharp course to gain the skills to re-enter the workforce for the first time in three years," Ms Rudd said.
"I was offered a position before I finished my work placement at the club and I started my first shift confident in the skills I gained through TAFE, ready to get straight into serving customer."
For more information about studying at TAFE NSW, visit www.tafensw.edu.au or phone 131 601.
