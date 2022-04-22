Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News

Free TAFE hospitality training program provides opportunities to jobseekers in the Upper Hunter

Updated April 26 2022 - 11:39pm, first published April 22 2022 - 1:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HOSPITALITY: Lisa Rudd (left) with Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell at the Singleton Diggers Club. Picture: Supplied

A fee-free pilot program at TAFE Singleton is giving Upper Hunter residents the opportunity to develop the skills to enter the region's hospitality industry.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.