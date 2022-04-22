I stared in disbelief as I watched this monstrous fire called Sir Ivan rage through our community. I saw footage of our own cattle on the road, running from the flames behind them. I saw videos of the fire burning through our front paddock and fire trucks speeding up our driveway. I sat there, tears silently running down my cheeks, as I rocked one of my babies to sleep.

- Excerpt from 'The Birds and The Blaze', by Shelley Piper