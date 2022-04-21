Hunter Valley News
Don't forget it's double demerit points this Anzac long weekend

Updated April 21 2022 - 6:45am, first published 6:30am
Double demerits this long weekend

Drivers taking advantage of a second consecutive long weekend are being reminded that double demerits will again be applied across the four day break.

