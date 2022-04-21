Double demerits this long weekend

Drivers taking advantage of a second consecutive long weekend are being reminded that double demerits will again be applied across the four day break.
NSW Police will be out in force on roads across the state to ensure the Anzac Day long weekend is commemorated safely.
This follows last weekend's Easter Operation, which saw seven people lose their lives.
Throughout the five-day Easter operation, more than 186,000 random breath tests were conducted across the state, with 320 people charged with drink driving.
In the Northern Region, police stopped more than 20,700 drivers for a random breath test and dished out 54 drink-driving charges.
Across the Anzac weekend, police will target high-risk behaviours, including drink, drug, dangerous and distracted driving.
During this period, double demerit points will apply for speeding, illegal use of mobile phones, not wearing a seatbelt and riding without a motorcycle helmet.
Double demerits will apply from 12.01am on Friday, April 22 to 11:59pm on Monday, April 25.
