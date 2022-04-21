A 17-year-old boy and a 23-year-old man will appear in court in May charged with allegedly illegally hunting in the Upper Hunter while a second teen, a 15-year-old boy, has been issued a caution.
The trio were arrested at Little Jacks Creek, outside Murrurundi, early on Wednesday, April 20 as part of a police and NSW Department of Primary Industries investigation into illegal hunting.
"On Wednesday, teams from the Hunter Valley Rural Crime Investigations and NSW Department of Primary Industries Game Licencing Unit conducted proactive patrols of the Murrurundi and Little Jacks Creek areas, following reports of illegal hunting and other rural crimes in the region," NSW Police stated.
Police said about 6.45am on April 20 a SUV utility carrying a dog crate was detected allegedly trespassing and allegedly illegally hunting on a private property along Merriwa Road at Little Jacks Creek.
Police officers stopped the ute and spoke to three males, a 15-year-old boy from Singleton, a 17-year-old boy from Hunterview near Singleton Heights and a 23-year-old Belmore man.
"Five hunting dogs were located within the dog cage, with four of those wearing hunting collars," police said.
"Two of the dogs were not microchipped and were fitted with electronic shock collars."
Police officers searched the ute, which was found to be unregistered, and seized knives, hunting collars, a GPS tracking unit, spotlights and various tools.
The trio were all arrested and taken to Muswellbrook Police Station.
The 23-year-old Belmore man was charged with enter private land to hunt animal without owner consent, enter enclosed agricultural land accompanied by hunting dog, custody of knife in public place, two counts of have custody of non-prescribed electrical device, two counts of companion animal (other) not registered, and two counts of not identify companion animal as prescribed.
He was granted conditional bail and is due to appear in Muswellbrook Local Court on Tuesday, May 31.
The 17-year-old from Hunterview was charged with enter private land to hunt animal without owner consent, enter enclosed agricultural land accompanied by hunting dog, never licensed person drive vehicle on road, cause or permit use of unregistered vehicle on road, and custody of knife in public place.
He was granted conditional bail and will appear before a children's court on Monday, May 30.
The 15 year old from Singleton was released without charge.
Police said the teen will be issued with a youth caution for the offences of hunt game animal on private land without consent of owner, and enter enclosed agricultural land accompanied by hunting dog.
Landowners are urged to report any incidents of trespassing, illegal hunting, theft and malicious damage to police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
