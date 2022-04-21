Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News

Police arrest three people near Murrurundi following investigation into alleged illegal hunting in Upper Hunter

Updated April 26 2022 - 3:23am, first published April 21 2022 - 4:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
POLICE: NSW Police announced the arrest of three people over alleged illegal hunting in the Upper Hunter. Picture: File image

A 17-year-old boy and a 23-year-old man will appear in court in May charged with allegedly illegally hunting in the Upper Hunter while a second teen, a 15-year-old boy, has been issued a caution.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.