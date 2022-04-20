6 Tips for savings money on utilities this winter

Keeping your home ticking along can be expensive. Not only do you need to keep your family fed, pay the rent or the mortgage, deal with any repairs that pop up, and cover maintenance costs but you also need to pay those dreaded utility bills each month.



While many of your other costs are fixed, your utility bills can often vary quite a lot each month depending on your usage. For many homeowners, this can make planning for these costs more difficult. However, with the right approach, you can significantly reduce your utility bills each month so that your payments are more manageable moving forward.

There are many different ways that you can reduce your energy usage and make your home more energy-efficient, so you can save money on your utility bills.



However, you also need to ensure that your home is well-maintained and everything is working properly. If you have leaking pipes or an inefficient air conditioner, for example, your bills will continue to rise regardless of what steps you take to combat your high energy bills.



Before you start implementing changes in your home to save on your bills, take some time to inspect your electrical and plumbing systems, as well as the structure of your home for problems.



A new hot water system installation, filling in gaps in your walls or installing a new AC unit could be all you need to make a serious dent in your utility bills. Once you know that everything in your home is operating smoothly and efficiently, you can start implementing strategies that will help you to save more from now on.

Let's take a look at some useful tips that will help you to save money on your utility bills this winter.

Review your energy bills

The first thing you need to do is go through your bills to see exactly what you are paying. Go online and compare your rates with those of other suppliers to see how your current provider stacks up against the competition.



If other suppliers are offering better rates, simply switch to the ones with the better deals to start saving immediately. Alternatively, contact your existing provider and explain that you have found a better deal elsewhere and are considering switching. You might be surprised at how quickly they will be able to offer you a more competitive rate.

Buy energy efficient appliances

If you're going to be updating your appliances this winter, make sure that you opt for energy-efficient models. Energy-efficient dishwashers, dryers, washing machines, refrigerators and even TVs can save you hundreds of dollars on your utility bills each month.



Not only will these devices save you money but they are also better for the health of the planet. With so many different options available nowadays, it's important to do your research to ensure you find a model that will meet your needs.

Consider additional insulation

Insulating your home properly will help to reduce the amount of heat that you lose through your walls during the winter months. If you are firing up your heating system to generate heat for your home and a large percentage of that heat is being lost through your walls, this is not very efficient.



There are countless ways that you can insulate your home without breaking the bank. Get in touch with a local contractor to find out what the best approach will be for your home so you can start saving on your heating bills going forward.

Opt for energy-saving light bulbs

During the winter, we all tend to turn on the lights more often. If you are still using traditional light bulbs, now is the time to make the switch to energy-saving LED bulbs in your home.



This simple switch can have a huge impact on your energy consumption from one month to the next, especially during the darker, colder months of the year. LED bulbs use almost 90 per cent less energy than traditional incandescent bulbs while CFL bulbs use between 70-80 per cent less energy than their traditional counterparts, saving you plenty of cash over the winter season.

Be energy conscious

When you and your family are at home, make sure that you are conscious of the energy that you are using. Try to take shorter showers, aim to use less water, turn off the lights in rooms when you are not using them and avoid using appliances for any longer than you need to. These simple changes can have a big impact on your energy usage, which in turn will mean cheaper utility bills as time goes on. Developing good habits will pay off in the long run so be sure to get the whole family involved in making these changes.

