What's on: Your guide to events in the Upper Hunter

April 18 2022 - 10:30pm
SADDLE UP: The Scone Horse Festival is back May 5-15.

Merriwa Cup

April 23: Merriwa Race Club, Merriwa. Time: 12pm. Cost: $20. Under 16s free.

