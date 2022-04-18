April 23: Merriwa Race Club, Merriwa. Time: 12pm. Cost: $20. Under 16s free.
The feature event of the Merriwa racing calendar. Merriwa Race Club provides a range of entertainment on race day such as fashions on the field (about 2pm). Cowan's Courtesy Bus is offering return trips from town.
Advertisement
April 23: Tourist Hotel, Sandy Hollow. Cost: $20-$60.
A scenic horse ride in support of the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service. Sponsored by Muswellbrook Shire Council. Entertainment and auction at the Tourist Hotel. Phone Mick Turner on 0438 934 619 for more information or to book tickets.
April 26: Merriwa RSL Club.Time: 5pm-7pm.
Merriwa residents are encouraged to attend a public meeting to learn more about joining join the town's Fire and Rescue NSW brigade. The Merriwa brigade is in need of more on-call firefighters. The meeting will explain the requirements of the role and allow prospective recruits to talk with firefighters. More information: www.fire.nsw.gov.au.
April 24: Scone Visitor Information Centre. Time: 7am-1pm. Cost: $65.
Ride the rural roads of the Upper Hunter whilst challenging yourself to conquer the area's peaks. There are three challenges to choose from spanning 64km, 88km or 115km. Book at: trybooking.com/BQNII.
April 30: Doyle Street vicinity. Time: 9am.
The public is invited to celebrate 200 years of settlement in Jerrys Plains. There will be markets and vintage displays during the day and a hoedown in the community hall from 7pm. Tickets, $25, from 0447 640 294.
May 5-15: Scone, Lake Glenbawn, Merriwa.
The festival is back for its 41st anniversary with another jammed-packed program. There will be School Horse Sports, Australian Tentpegging Championships, Scone Horse Festival Parade, Scone Polo Competitions, Scone High School Sports Trivia Night, Yarns Night, Scone Cup Carnival and picnic by the lake and fireworks. Program at: sconehorsefestival.com.au/program.
May 7: White Park, Scone. Time: 8am-11.30pm. Cost: $10 child, $20 adult, $50 family (2A, 3C).
Cowboys and cowgirls from all over Australia compete on prime rodeo stock. Also features market stalls, side shows, food stalls and live band. Tickets: facebook.com/sconecharityrodeo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.