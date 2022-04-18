Upper Hunter: Have your say on rural water supply

Upper Hunter Shire Council is hosting a set of three meetings to consult with the communities of Wingen, Blandford and Parkvillle about rural water supply.
Details of the village reticulation consultation meetings are:
Advertisement
Residents are invited to share their feedback on bringing a rural water supply to parts of the villages by complete an online feedback form at: www.surveymonkey.com/r/Z7W8NVJ
Alternately, hardcopy forms can be requested in person at any council office, or by calling (02) 6540 1100.
I'm pleased that council has received $500,000 of funding for the new library at Campbell's Corner.
The funding was obtained from the 2021-22 Public Library Infrastructure Grant program.
These funds will contribute to the fit-out of the new library, including furniture and shelving. I look forward to seeing this facility come to life for our community.
It was great to see the recent youth event, the Glow Run was a great success with lots of laughs fun had by all who attended.
Thanks to everyone who came along and to all the parents who volunteered to throw paint on the kids.
If you're looking for more activities for the kids these school holidays, check out Upper Hunter Shire Council's Facebook page for upcoming events to keep them active and entertained.
Don't forget that the Hunter Warbirds facility is now open to the public and is a great activity for the families to enjoy this school holidays.
It's a spectacular initiative and is well worth a visit, get your tickets online from hunterwarbirds.com.au.
Maurice Collison, Upper Hunter Shire council Mayor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.