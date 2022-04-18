Hunter Valley News
Upper Hunter: Have your say on rural water supply

Updated April 18 2022 - 4:06am, first published 4:00am
COMMUNITY MEETING: Upper Hunter residents are invited to share their feedback on bringing a rural water supply to Wingen, Blandford and Parkvillle.

Upper Hunter Shire Council is hosting a set of three meetings to consult with the communities of Wingen, Blandford and Parkvillle about rural water supply.

