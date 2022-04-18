Labor leader Anthony Albanese campaigned in the Hunter electorate last Thursday with local candidates on the road to the May 21 federal election.
Mr Albanese, Senator Tim Ayres, current Labor MPs and Hunter federal electorate candidate Dan Repacholi visited the Mount Thorley Warkworth coal mine near Singleton on April 14 to highlight's Labor's plan to "fight for better pay and conditions for workers".
"In the mining and resources industries, there are worksites where people doing the same job, working the same hours, are going home with significantly less pay," Mr Albanese said.
"We visited Dan's old worksite in Mount Thorley and spoke to workers about Labor's plan for secure jobs and good working conditions.
"The only reason they're paid less is because they are employed indirectly by a labour hire firm."
In Cessnock, part of the Hunter division alongside Singleton, Denman and Muswellbrook, Mr Albanese spoke with nurses outside Cessnock Hospital about Labor's plan to set up bulk-billed Medicare urgent care clinics so "local families will get the bulk billed urgent medical care they need".
Labor's plan is to build 50 such centres across Australia if it wins government in May. The party has also promised to restore full funding to the Hunter's GP Access after-hours service.
Cessnock is the first clinic named under the $135 million, four-year Labor plan.
Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce was also on the campaign trail in the Hunter Region on Thursday, April 14.
At Williamtown, in the Paterson electorate, Mr Joyce announced that the government will fully fund Newcastle Airport's $55 million international terminal building.
Mr Joyce's office stressed the money was not a campaign promise but came from the Hunter's $750 million allocation under the new Energy Security and Regional Development Plan announced in last month's budget.
The government pledged $750 million to the Hunter over 11 years under the development plan and has already allocated $268 million for Muswellbrook bypass and $100 million to help establish a hydrogen manufacturing and export hub in Newcastle.
Labor said that it would honour the budget allocation for the airport if elected.
Business Hunter chief executive officer Bob Hawes said the new terminal had the potential to bring in thousands of tourists and boost regional exports of wine, farm produce, seafood and technology.
Last Thursday's competing announcements from the Labor Party and Liberal-National government reflect the importance of the Hunter and Paterson electorates to both major parties as they scramble for the seats they need to form government next month.
Hunter is held by Labor on a slim 3 per cent margin.
