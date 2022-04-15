A renewed focus on recruitment to key healthcare roles in the Upper Hunter would be part of a newly established Regional Health Division announced by the state government last week.
Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor said that the new division would ensure that there be a renewed focus on the health services and outcomes for people living in regional and rural NSW.
Advertisement
"The establishment of the division is a key step towards ensuring the public health system has the needs and expectations of the communities of regional NSW at its heart," she said.
"Every day thousands of people receive quality care in our regional health centres, but we know that more needs to be done to address the issues facing health in regional areas, as highlighted by the NSW Parliamentary Inquiry, to ensure everybody receives good outcomes."
There was no timeline provided, nor could a spokesperson say where in the Hunter New England district the division would be located.
State MP Kate Washington, who is the shadow minister for family and community services for disability inclusion, said that she was supportive of any decision to give rural and regional healthcare a greater focus, but the announcement must be backed up with real investment.
"Rural and regional healthcare in NSW is in crisis. In the wider Hunter region, people really struggle to get a GP appointment, and our hospitals more resources," she said.
"Labor fought for and established the rural and regional healthcare inquiry, despite the Liberal Government trying to stop it.
"That inquiry has shown that regional communities like ours are not getting the healthcare we deserve; and our doctors, nurses and healthcare workers need more support and more resources.
"We need greater support for our local health and hospital workers."
Mrs Taylor said that the aim of the division was to find innovative ways to support nurses, doctors, allied health practitioners, and the vital support service providers who work in healthcare facilities, to live and work in our regional communities.
"The division will sit at the top level within the Ministry of Health and ensure strong advocacy of regional health issues, while also leveraging the strengths of our excellent, highly networked NSW public health system for the benefit of regional NSW," she said.
"It will be led by a coordinator-general for Regional Health, which will report directly to the secretary of NSW Health, Susan Pearce, and support and provide advice to the Minister for Regional Health about issues concerning health in regional communities."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.