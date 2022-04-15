April 16: Highbrook Park, Muswellbrook. Time: 10am-2pm. Cost: Free.
The Easter Family Fun Day is a free community engagement event presented by Bengalla Mining Company and Muswellbrook Shire Council. It features free rides, ice cream, jumping castles, face painting and a visit from the Easter bunny. BYO picnic lunch. Muswellbrook's Extreme Youth will be running a food stall selling sausage sanga's, hotdogs, popcorn and drinks.
April 20-21: Muswellbrook and Denman libraries. Time: 10am-11am. Cost; Free but bookings required.
Put your LEGO building skills to the test with the library's LEGO Brick-a-Thon featuring different challenges for you to showcase your building talents. For ages 6-12. Bookings are essential. Phone Muswellbrook Library on 6543 1913 or Denman Library on 6547 2208.
April 23: Merriwa Race Club, Merriwa. Time: 12pm. Cost: $20.
The feature event of the Merriwa racing calendar. Merriwa Race Club provides a range of entertainment on race day such as fashions on the field.
April 23: Tourist Hotel, Sandy Hollow. Cost: $20-$60.
A scenic horse ride for the whole family in support of the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service. Sponsored by Muswellbrook Shire Council. Entertainment and auction at the Tourist Hotel. Phone Mick Turner on 0438 934 619 for more information or to book tickets.
April 24: Scone Visitor Information Centre. Time: 7am-1pm. Cost: $65.
Ride the rural roads of the Upper Hunter whilst challenging yourself to conquer the area's peaks. There are three challenges to choose from spanning 64km, 88km or 115km. Book at: trybooking.com/BQNII.
April 30: Doyle Street vicinity. Time: 9am.
The public is invited to celebrate 200 years of settlement in Jerrys Plains. There will be markets and vintage displays during the day and a hoedown in the community hall from 7pm. Tickets, $25, from 0447 640 294.
May 7: White Park, Scone. Time: 8am-11.30pm. Cost: $10 child, $20 adult, $50 family (2A, 3C).
Cowboys and cowgirls from all over Australia compete on prime rodeo stock. Also features market stalls, side shows, food stalls and live band. Tickets: facebook.com/sconecharityrodeo.
