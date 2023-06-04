A Beginner's Guide To Rugby Betting

This is branded content

Many risk-taking sports fans put their money where their mouth is by betting on their favourite teams and athletes. But sports betting is more than just making random choices on a whim. Bettors with an in-depth knowledge of the game have better chances of winning.



Sports betting also adds another layer of excitement for these spectators. Raising the stakes can often make each point and penalty feel that much more exhilarating. Moreover, the added benefit of increased returns on your bets makes every sporting event a lucrative one.

The sport rugby is gaining more fans around the globe every year. You may have heard of this full-contact sport that can get exciting and have high-stakes for bettors. Whether you're new to this aspect of the sports experience or want to brush up on your analytics skills, here's a quick guide to rugby betting.

Rugby League Versus Rugby Union

Before you start betting, you must understand the two main variations of professional rugby, the national rugby league (NRL) and rugby union (RU). Starting with the basics gives you the best foundation in understanding the game's nuances. Mastery of this area grants you better insight when considering RU or NRL betting.

Similarities

The similarities of these two games help form the groundwork of your betting process. Moreover, the requirements for victory remain the same, with teams aiming to achieve a higher score through one-point drop goals, conversion, tries, and penalties.

Rugby League Rules

Between the two, the NR is the quicker game mode. The most notable difference is the lessened number of players, as only 13 players are allowed on each team.

More limitations are also in place when it comes to possession of the ball. For example, a limit of six tackles is afforded to the attacking side before they forfeit control.

Furthermore, the attacking side can continue possession by different rules. After a tackle, players in possession can roll the ball towards a team member with their foot. This rule is implemented as mauls and rucks are absent in this variation.

As such, all these rules help speed up the game's flow. Having smaller windows of opportunity for reaching the goal line due to the six-tackle rule creates a greater sense of urgency among teams.

Rugby Union Rules

Meanwhile, RU presents a more straightforward approach to scoring. Firstly, in this variation, there are 15 members per team.

Next, points from scoring a try can be further increased. Kicking the ball through the goalposts can land the attacking team two more points.

On the other hand, the defending team is responsible for tackling opposing players and bringing them to the ground. Successfully doing do results in a ruck, and the game continues.

Should an attacking player recover from the ruck, a maul is created, which allows the attacking team to regain lost ground.

The greater emphasis on tackling here means more focus on the teams' ability to breach defensive lines and vice versa. As such, longer-lasting games occur, which could potentially affect the odds.

Rugby Betting Options For Beginners

After learning the specific rulesets of each variation, your next step is to understand the particular requirements for each major type of betting option. Understanding what each betting option calls for can help you decide which one to place at any given event.

Moreover, it's essential to learn that while rules differ in every variation, the requirements for these betting options remain the same in both.

Match Result

Widely considered the most accessible type of bet, match results can be an excellent start for beginners. You simply place a bet on a team with the corresponding match result in this bet. This means betting if a team wins, losses, or draws. While not as lucrative as other betting options, there can still be money to be made with a mastery of this option.

Series Or Tournament Bet

Like the match result, win conditions are also essential for success. However, success is determined at the end of a game series or tournament instead of a single match. The long wait for the outcome typically increases the prize pool as well.

Winning Margin

A winning margin bet means betting on a winning team concerning a margin of how many points they'll win. This means choosing a team and accurately predicting their score difference by 5-10 points.

While considered a higher risk bet, this ultimately means that returns on a successful bet here land you much more significant gains. A series or tournament counterpart of this option is also usually available.

First Try Scorer

If single-player analytics is your forte, opting for this betting option may lead to more success. In this option, bets are placed on players who you predict to score the first try of any game. As such, conditions such as team victory or loss don't come into consideration.

Furthermore, variations of this option also exist. These include bets for first try scorer position, first try scorer from both teams, and first try scorer for each half. As such, multiple bets can be placed in a single match under this option.

Takeaway

There's more to rugby betting than meets the eye. What seems like random choices may ultimately come from a place of scientific prediction. Moreover, the barrier for entry is one many beginners can quickly scale. With a bit of research and some practice, anyone can improve their odds of success.